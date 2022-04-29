Review: 'Runway 34' is Engaging in Parts, But Fails to Have a Perfect Landing

Ajay Devgn, who is also the producer and director, changes gears to give us a more studied courtroom drama in the second half. Narayan Vedant represents the aircraft accident investigation bureau, probing the charges of negligence against the pilots, and Amitabh Bachchan’s booming voice seems to be the only match to Ajay's steely gaze. But the problem remains that apart from a single adjective there is nothing much we know about any of the characters. Bachchan is honest, Boman Irani is a slimy businessman, Rakul plays a wide-eyed first officer Tanya Albuquerque, Angira Dhar is a tough lawyer. They remain types and the narrative is never able to flesh them out.



Runway 34 ends up having a rather uneventful denouement, but the bits it gets right are genuinely engaging.

Our rating: 2.5 Quints out of 5