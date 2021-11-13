Review: 'Special Ops 1.5' Doesn't Bring Much to The Table

Hot star brings another crime / justice/ espionage show in keeping with the space which it is now familiar with and cashing in on. Ever since the success of Sacred Games and then The Family Man. Special Ops 1.5, like many of those that we now see, is about an eccentric boss man who dances to the beat of his own drum and knows no fear or flaw (at least not any that we can’t come to respect or love).

Think of those outlier cop stories, something Clint Eastwood or maybe Harrison Ford, men who will be men, who will run the show and who will save the day - that is the crux of this story. Like many of its predecessors, it boasts a large cast of characters, international locations, multiple small events and many storylines that all lead to the eventual glory that will be our lead - Himmat Singh.