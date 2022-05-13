Review: Mammootty’s 'Puzhu' Deserves Applause For Taking Caste Head On

Mammootty also dominates the proceedings on screen, with other characters including Parvathy Thiruvoth’s ‘Acchol’ flitting in and out of the frames. Appunni Sasi in a pivotal part as theatre actor Kuttappan makes an impact, his natural flair and Kozhikode accent making for a refreshing act. So does Vasudev Sajeesh Marar as young Kichu.

It must be noted here that Mammootty continues to be beset by the struggle to play the part of a younger man. Aging is a fact of life and there is only so much you can do to roll back the years. At some point you risk being inanimate, like a wax statue at Madam Tussauds, expressions becoming the casualty in the process. The only way to overcome that is to embrace age and the sooner Mammootty does that the better for him and the audience.

Puzhu might be politically correct and must be commended for that but it is only incidental for a film as a product. Essentially a film has to tick many more boxes and right intentions alone don’t suffice.