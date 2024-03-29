‘Patna Shuklla’ Review: Despite Evident Flaws, Raveena Tandon’s Film Is Engaging

We’ve recently seen a similar template in Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak – a woman tackles one threat after another as she fights a corrupt system. That, however, doesn't take away from Patna Shuklla’s merit as a film – the template might be similar but it’s one we so rarely get to see that it still has its charm. Raveena Tandon, at the helm, does a remarkable job of realising Tanvi’s character but there are moments where I wished we saw more Tanvi than a Bollywood actor playing Tanvi.

For me, the dissonance arises from the ways the dialogues are written – I understand the need for ‘smart’-sounding dialogues in a courtroom setting but for a character like Tanvi, who is meant to be unassuming, they feel out of place.