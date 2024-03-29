‘Crew’ Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor & Kriti Sanon’s Fun Film Sticks the Landing

To their credit, the chemistry between Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon is sizzling, for lack of a better word. The chemistry itself is enough to sell the romance (one could say Jay has impeccable rizz). But speaking of chemistry, the real chemistry someone needs to capitalise on (and soon) is that between Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. They’d be perfect for a I Care a Lot (dir. J Blakeson) spin-off (only better and funnier).

In Crew, the performances, writing (Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri), and casting go hand-in-hand – all three characters seem tailor-made for the actors. Kareena Kapoor is back with her 2000s sass and effortless comic timing; the screen seems to actually light up when she’s in the frame. Even a bothersome gag like a character constantly breaking into the same song is salvaged. And there is no hiding the fact that I’m a massive Tabu fan (honesty and integrity are cornerstones of my profession) and she doesn’t disappoint.