Crash Course Review: Annu Kapoor Show Deep Dives into Kota’s Darker Gullies

Unlike Kota Factory, the show is more gripping when it’s focusing on the business and the politics of education, especially living through Udit Arora as Binny, the ‘real kingpin’ of Kota. On paper, Crash Course might’ve come across as a spiritual sequel to its predecessors but in simultaneously expanding and shifting its lens, it tells a different story about the city.

Crash Course, produced by Owlet Films, is streaming on Amazon Prime.