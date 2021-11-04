Annaatthe Review: A Tired Rajinikanth in a Tiring Film

Make that two Tamil films this Deepavali with a scene in which someone speaks in Hindi to a Tamil character and the latter responds with a slap. Correction. Beats him to a pulp. Forget Hindi, it is a film by Siva. The villain has a Maharashtrian surname and speaks in Tamil in Kolkata.

Annaatthe has Rajinikanth in probably his worst film since Baba and in a performance that displays the weariness of a hitchhiker air dropped in the middle of a desert and left with an empty water bottle.