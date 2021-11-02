Film Review 'Pebbles': An Observational Tale Simmering With Heat and Rage

"Do you like me or your mother?" growls Ganpathy at the beginning of their journey, setting the tone for what's to come for Velu throughout the trip from his foul-mouthed, bidi-puffing, drunk father who gets into scuffles at the drop of a hat. Their trip to Shanthi's home by bus at first and the punishing return on foot is captured unwaveringly by Vignesh Kumulai and Jeya Parthiban's camera. Just within the bus, the camera lingers on an unhinged pole that shudders as the bus bumps through the rocky terrain, water splutters around from pots filled to the brim stored aboard, Velu's red balloon lights up the dry canvas outside the bus as he playfully holds it out of the window.

A fist fight with his estranged wife's brother drives Ganpathy mad with rage and he threatens to kill her on returning home. But Velu of course will have none of it. The little boy's impromptu plan has his father trudging back home on feet and it's a walk under the smouldering sun that cools him down. The journey interspersed with moments of mischief, wrath, magical realism, and danger leads to an unexpected climax, unexpected because the build-up deliberately fizzles out. For Velu, the unintended trip gifts a puppy that he shares with his baby sister and affords him another pebble that he adds to his collection - a stack that signifies several such intended and unintended wanderings through the blazing grounds around his home.