Decoding Moon Knight Ep 4: Who's the Hippo-Faced Goddess? What Happened to Marc?

Recap: What Is a Moon Knight Without the Moon God?

A small recap. Oscar Isaac plays the role of Steven Grant, the geeky, charming museum gift-shop clerk who loves ancient Egypt and their gods. Steven believes he suffers from a sleep disorder to justify the fact that he often doesn't have memory of things happening around him.

Steven gains consciousness in a village in the Alps with no knowledge of how he got there. He finds an ancient Egyptian scarab on his person and people are chasing him for it. This is where he meets Harrow (Ethan Hawke), a cult leader.