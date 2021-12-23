'Emily in Paris' S2 Review: The Side Characters Steal The Show

Emily is back! With her French cliche (which is more prominent than ever), a jaw-dropping wardrobe and a 'saviour complex'. While the last season was about cultural shock and clashes, this new instalment is personal and internal.

Season 2 of Emily in Paris (streaming on Netflix) picks up from where it left us, the aftermath of sleeping with your best friend's ex-boyfriend. Emily is seen in an emotional hell as she tries to hide her passionate night with Gabriel from Camille. She, not-so-cleverly, plans to re-unite them and meanwhile hopes to be friends with them. Instead of dealing with the consequences of her actions she puts her energy in hiding the truth. The lack of motive and depth in her character tell us how poorly the authors constructed her narrative arc. Emily's flickering moral compass and 'fix it all' attitude drive the rest of the series to vain.