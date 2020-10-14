Why 'Emily in Paris' Is the Perfect Pandemic Watch

'Emily in Paris' stars Lilly Collins and is streaming on Netflix. Pankhuri Shukla

Emily in Paris, a recent Netflix series starring Lilly Collins, dropped earlier this month and it's been on everyone's binge-list. Some despise it for its French cliches (obvious even to someone who isn't French), others love it for its Sex And The City vibe.. either way people can't help but hate-watch it. Here's probably why:

It's Paris!

The show follows Emily, an American marketing executive who works at a marketing firm in Chicago but, due to unexpected reasons, is sent to Paris at the last minute. After the first ten minutes, the entire show is set in Paris. The magical Eiffel tower, croissants by Sienne, street-side crepes at midnight.. watching Emily in Paris is pretty much like getting a virtual tour of the city. And especially if you've been stuck indoors because of the pandemic, watching Emily's charming life unfold on screen can be incredibly cathartic!

Emily's Wardrobe Is to Die For..

Emily in Paris is all about Emily donning cute outfits as she struts around Paris in high-heeled shoes, trying to get a hang of the culture. Which is unrealistic but also incredibly satisfying to watch if you've spent most of 2020 in your pyjamas like I have. Emily's outfits are incredibly American, but an occasional beret or a French scarf help her feel a little Parisian every now and then. Her Paris keychain or the Paris print blouse that Emily wears in the first episode is a little cringe but honestly, if I was in Paris, I would be a totally unapologetic tourist too!

The 'Emily in Paris' Soundtrack Will Get You Through The Rest of 2020

Who doesn't love a show with a good soundtrack that lasts long after you're over the show? Emily in Paris' soundtrack is kind of like that. Whether it's a soulful rendition of the classic 'La Vie En Rose' or a French song you've never heard but can't help grooving to anyway - Emily in Paris' soundtrack is full of pleasant surprises. I'm relying on it to get me through the rest of this year, for sure.

There's Boy Drama But It's All About The Friendships

Emily in Paris isn't the best show out there but it's wholesome AF and 2020 needs exactly that. There's plenty of boy drama. Emily is, after all, single and in the 'city of love' so why won't there be? But the boy drama never eclipses her life. Soon after she moves to Paris, her long-distance boyfriend back home in Chicago breaks up with her. And that's the end of it. We never hear of him again in the show. Even in Paris, she goes out with different people but her romantic relationships are not the centre of her world - her friendships and her work are. Watching her make new friends in a city where she doesn't even speak the language is quite inspiring!

Emily in the Face of Odds

Say what you want about Chicago girl Emily Cooper but gotta give it to her for not quitting on Paris even when things go wrong. She doesn't know a word of French, her boss at work hates her and is just waiting to fire her, she no longer has a boyfriend... but Emily soldiers on! Of course, her confidence and positive attitude are also, sometimes, annoying and unrealistic. But right now, unrealistic is exactly what we all need, right?