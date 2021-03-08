'Bombay Begums' is an Evocative Portrayal of Strong, Flawed Women

It’s difficult to not think of Virginia Woolf and the feminist ideology she espoused while watching Bombay Begums, Netflix's latest offering. There is, of course, a whole episode titled 'A Room of One's Own'. But Alankrita Srivastava, who has created the show and even directed three of the six episodes (the rest have been helmed by Bornila Chatterjee), has always been inclined to reveal the raw, un-photoshopped realities of women’s lives. Here, the struggle is for space, both literally and metaphorically. To be able to own a room they can call their own, a safe space, the agency and voice that financial and social security ensure .

Like the name suggests, the show is set in Bombay and primarily focuses on five women. These women belong to different age groups, want varied things from life and yet the the truth of their shared experiences helps us relate to them.