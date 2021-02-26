Review: Parineeti Chopra’s ‘The Girl On the Train’ Derails

Parineeti Chopra, trying to piece together details in her head, is positioned in a very high-pitched shrill territory. She is a woman tormented but rather than a more inward look at her pitiable state all we get is the smudged mascara “look”. Her inability to let go of her past is more “shown” than felt, thus diluting the impact. Kriti Kulhari in a distinct turbaned appearance is given a character with such dodgy motivations that one doesn’t know what to make of her. It’s a pity that her talent is almost wasted here. Avinash Tiwary isn’t allowed to explore the whole range of his character because the moment he enters the more darker territories, the screenplay is in a tearing hurry to throw another “twist” at us, which is just exasperating. The only one who makes us invest in her story and care for her is the girl we see from afar, a solid Aditi Rao Hydari making the most of her sparsely written role.