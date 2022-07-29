‘Masaba Masaba’ S2 Review: Masaba & Neena Gupta Win Us Over Yet Again

After the stupendous success of season one, the Netflix original Masaba Masaba is back with seven more episodes. It's centred around celebrity mother-daughter Masaba and Neena Gupta, who play fictionalised versions of themselves.

Season one stood out because it wasn't a vanity project, despite all the glitz and glamour associated with the lives of celebs. Created by Sonam Nair, Nandini Gupta, Anupama Ramachandran, Season 2 also starts off in the same chaotic tone. Masaba has a pregnancy scare, and instead of offering support Neena goes all guns blazing on her. The designer's professional life isn't hunky dory either. She puts all her energy into a fashion show, but the guests beat a hasty retreat because a 20 something 'Insta designer', Qayanaat (an over-the top Kareema Barry), has stolen the limelight.