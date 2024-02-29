Laapataa Ladies Review: Substance Above All Else in Kiran Rao’s Delightful Film

That is not to say that the film is detached from reality – in a distressing conversation, Deepak’s friends talk to him about the ‘worst-case scenario’. And yet, the nonchalance in their tones and the fact that they claim they were just ‘joking’ only drives home the point of how women’s safety is looked at. Their privilege prevents them from seeing the gravity of the situation or even after seeing it gives them the ability to ‘joke’ about it.

Stranded at Pateela station, Phool runs into a helpful group of people (most notably Chhaya Kadam as the stern but sensitive Manju Mai who runs a tea and snacks stall). Back at Deepak’s village, the search for Phool continues even as Jaya has a transformative effect on Deepak’s family.