‘Article 370’ Review: Yami Gautam-starrer Is High on Action, Low on Nuance

Considering that the film is clearly a celebration of the Article 370 abrogation, there is little to no stakes to worry about though (and stakes are something you wish to see in a ‘fictional film’ such as this). When Zooni and her team enter rooms, armed and ready, no matter how many guns blaze and no matter how many shells litter the floor, you know who will emerge victorious.

A librarian who views two people with skepticism will obviously keep taking them at their word…right? It all feels too convenient even as the background score pushes you to sit at the edge of your seat. Mostly, the film’s dialogues are devoid of the jingoism we’ve come to expect from the genre if the past few films have been any indication. The acting too, holds the film together.