'Kadaisi Vivasayi' Isn't the Pickle to Full Meals, It Is the 'Full Meals'

When you make a film with a social message, the core theme is usually pointed towards a specific audience. If you want to attract a larger viewership, you then populate your narrative with elements that entertain. Filmmaker M Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi: The Last Farmer does just that to fit the “artsy entertainer” bill.

Tamil cinema is notorious for stories that play on family sentiments especially those related to motherhood. Lately, it's the 'farmer sentiment' that has caught the industry's fancy. Soon after the Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu and the farmers' protests against the central government’s farm laws picked up momentum, sizzling speeches and powerful punch dialogues about farmers' issues became popular on screen. To cite a few - actor Vijay’s commercial flick Katthi touched upon farmer suicides, actor Karthi’s Sulthan was one among the long list of films that sympathised with the farmers' condition and Jayam Ravi starrer Bhoomi was severely criticised for its half-baked understanding of both farming and the reality on the ground.