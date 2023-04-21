Review: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Hurts More Than Its 'Hammer-Hitting' Action

Salman Khan, Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’, is back with another action drama and clearly, the film is relying on its lead’s star power to do most of the heavy lifting. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, who has earlier directed films like Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey, and suffered through by the audience. The film’s plot isn’t immediately off putting, to its credit.

A big, bad villain wants to gain ownership of the slum that Salman (I want to use his character’s name but they literally don’t tell us) and his three brothers stay in.