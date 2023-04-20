'The First Reaction When Cast Opposite Salman is to be Intimidated': Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to release on 21 April.
Salman Khan's action drama film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on 21 April. Pooja Hegde, who stars opposite Salman in the action film, spoke to The Quint about what it is like working with Salman Khan, if she was nervous and more.
When asked about what it was like working with superstar Salman, Pooja replied:
"He was helpful throughout the process. The immediate reaction is to be intimidated by someone like him. I think when you understand that he is just being who he is - frank and real - that you feel at ease. You take that in and it helps you perform better.Pooja Hegde, Actor
Pooja also opened up about what other kinds of films she would like to be a part of.
"I would love to do an action film. I would also love to be a part of a dark comedy. I would even like to do something for kids. I have a lot of fans who are children. Maybe it's my 'Arabic Kuthu' song".Pooja Hegde, Actor
The actor also opened up about working in an industry that is always under public scrutiny, when is a good time to take a stand on things and about invasion of privacy.
Watch the video for more.
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
