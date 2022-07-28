Kiccha Sudeep's ‘Vikrant Rona’ Review: An Underwhelming and Convoluted Film

What is the structure of storytelling? I assume it's mostly about building a new world, setting the context, introducing the characters in this world, defining the plot, delving into the conflicts and resolutions, and finally, having an interesting plot twist at the end to surprise the audience.

But what if the creators only had a brilliant plot twist to start with?

Vikrant Rona makes you feel that the makers have reverse engineered the idea of storytelling which is exciting and out of the box, but it's just that they have chosen to do it haphazardly.

The story revolves around the mysterious deaths of children in Kamarottu village. Vikrant Rona (Kiccha Sudeep), the daredevil cop investigates the cases only to realise these murders have a supernatural connection. He unpacks one clue after another to finally chase the murderers.