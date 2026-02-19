'Communal Agenda & Blatant Lies': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on ‘Kerala Story 2’

The trailer and upcoming release of 'The Kerala Story 2' have led to significant controversy in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has publicly condemned the film, alleging it spreads false propaganda and threatens the state’s secular fabric. A petition has also been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking to halt the film’s release, citing concerns over communal disharmony and misrepresentation of Malayalis. The Central Board of Film Certification and the film’s producers have been asked to respond to the legal challenge.