‘Kaiyum Kalavum’ Review: Despite Flaws, the Series Is a Bizarre Ride

A poster of Kaiyum Kalavum.
(Photo: Sony Liv)
After watching the web series Kaiyum Kalavum, backed by ace director Karthik Subbaraj, I came to this conclusion - the show is a mishmash of unusual, absurd ideas.
Kaiyum Kalavum is full of characters who live dual lives. Some of their names have quirky references to actor and ex-Chief minister Puratchi Thalaivar MGR.
One of the lead characters, who is nameless and given the moniker 'Police' before the pre-climax episode, is played by Roju. He is a destroyer of desires because of a constant itch in his hands. He crosses paths with a pickpocket named Anbu (Sanchana Natarajan), who is bad luck's favourite child. They have a strange connection that dates back centuries, to the reign of a Tanjore king called Trilok Maharaj. Are the itchy hands of the thief and the unlucky life of the dipper a curse from the past? How does it impact them in the present? What happens next?
Stills from Kaiyum Kalavum.
Even if you don’t believe in curses, destiny, superstitions, or fantasy, just watch the series as a piece of fiction.
Unlike Vijay Sethupathi’s Kadaisi Vivasayi, which just touched upon magic realism, Kaiyum Kalavum is more like Pa Ranjith-backed Kuthiraivaal, except that this series has more mainstream elements included in its narrative style.
The cinematography is on point in the way it has captured the ordinariness in a quirky set-up, in the most aesthetic yet realistic way possible.
Actors Roju, Sanchana and Jeeva are flawless, along with notable cameos by Ramya Nambeesan, comedian Sendhil, Madonna Sebastian, Karu Pazhaniappan and Vivek Prasanna.
For the gazillion wacky characters that the story is loaded with, the series could have pushed more for comedy. Of course, the dark humor is mostly effective, but I was left wanting for more since there was ample scope. That could have helped the audience, who might feel disengaged with the story's flow every now and then, stick to it.
However, if you immerse yourself into the world of Kaiyum Kalavum as an observer willing to experience what it has to offer, the ride is enjoyable.
Kaiyum Kalavum, is currently streaming on SonyLiv.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)