'Jugjugg Jeeyo' Review: A Flawed Film Held Together by Brilliant Performances

Where the story falters is in showing us the delicately held-together marriage of the older couple.

From initially treating the conflict for laughs to establishing how it’s not lust but love that Bheem feels for Meera (Tisca Chopra), it feels like this could finally be a mature exploration of how two people can drift apart in a marriage without anyone being branded a villain. That a marriage can be a compromise, two people can be cordial to each other but love and a meeting of minds may still be a distant dream. But as we find out this hope is soon thwarted as more music and melodrama come our way .

Complexities and nuances are summarily dismissed as it all boils down to “garmagaram rotis”. Turns out this is the only thing that the trailer doesn’t speak about and so for the sake of not giving out spoilers yours truly will not elaborate any further. Jugjugg Jeeyo. It’s adorned with all good stuff that will put you in a forgiving mood. Music, visual pleasure and a brilliant act by Anil Kapoor.

Our rating: 3 Quints out of 5

