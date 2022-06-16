'Salt City' Review: The Spirit of Mumbai Can't Save a Mediocre Series

One character in the show says, “Mumbai, it adds salt to everything,” and on similar lines, Piyush Mishra laments that the ‘rust’ has eaten away at his family. Salt City explores the way patriarchy and the expectations it puts on everyone has the potential to ‘eat away’ at people.

Mishra, as the patriarch, is dismissive of his partner and his kids and often belittles them if things don't go the way he expects them to be. Easily irritable and often passive aggressive, Mishra places a lot of value on his ‘honour’.