'Jamtara' S2 Review: Pales in Comparison to S1 But Remains Highly Entertaining

When it comes to performances, every actor steals every scene they're in. Amit Sial as the reprehensible and money-minded politician Brajesh Bhaan is fantastic and instills the same fear and hatred that he did in the first season, as his character intends to.

However, the show-stealer when it comes to an antagonist is Seema Pahwa as Bua ji, who aids Gudiya in her political campaign and is as shrewd, if not more, than Brajesh. The fact that Brajesh is finally equally matched in a battle of wits and crime bodes well for the show.

Jamtara season 2 doesn't have the same charm as its previous outing but that is rarely disappointing.