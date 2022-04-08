Review: 'Hurdang' Makes No Attempt to Rise Above Its Problematic Messaging

"Problem reservation mein nahi hai, problem hai caste-based reservation mein (The problem is not in the reservation, the problem is in the caste-based reservation)" - this is repeatedly stated in Nikhil Bhat's Hurdang, which released in theatres on 8 April. Ever since the trailer of the Sunny Kaushal-starrer film dropped, it received severe criticism on social media for its messaging. And rightly so.

Hurdang makes no attempt to rise above its myopic vision. The film is set in 1990 and follows Daddu (Sunny Kaushal), a college student in Allahabad, who believes in snatching things by creating a ruckus. He has joined hands with the highly corrupt and shrewd Loha Singh (Vijay Varma) to make money by selling students examination question papers. Singh's focus is to become an MLA, so when the ruling government proposes to implement the Mandal Commission’s recommendation to reserve 27 per cent public sector jobs for Other Backward Castes (OBCs), he sees it as a perfect opportunity to exploit Daddu for his gains.