‘Vile, Unbelievable’: Twitter on Trailer of Anti-reservation Film ‘Hurdang’

The movie follows the story of Daddu, played by Kaushal who is an IAS aspirant, and how he decides to challenge caste-based reservation because he deems it to be discriminatory.

Users online have pointed out how the movie lacks nuance, and fails to recognize why reservation is important. The movie fails to take into account why the Mandal Commission was implemented in the first place, and why it is important to Instead, it only chooses to focus on the narrative of an upper-class individual who feels reservation is discriminatory against them.

Some have also shown disappointment at how Vicky Kaushal, who played the role of a Dalit man in his first film Masaan is now applauding a casteist film such as Hurdang. He took to his Instagram account to share the trailer of the film and in a message to his brother wrote, "so proud of you".