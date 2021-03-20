'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Has Good Intentions, But Goes Astray

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opens as we are privy to a conversation between two men in a recklessly-driven car about which girl they would like to pick up - the one with lipstick or the one without. Suddenly, the road and their story takes a drastic turn and bullets are fired. We have no idea about what just happened and who those men in the car are. A few scenes later, we revisit the same sequence but this time from a vantage point that answers a few questions.

We still don’t know the whole story but it’s to the credit of Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover that we are willing to go along. The details bleed out slowly. The narrative moves forward, interspersed with flashbacks that help us make sense of the two principle characters on the run - Sandeep aka Sandy Walia (Parineeti Chopra), the svelte, immaculately-turned out successful banker now and Pinky (Arjun Kapoor), a suspended cop desperate to get his life back on track.