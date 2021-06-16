Tribeca Review: 'India Sweets and Spices' or the ABC of being ABCD

At one point, Koirala’s entrance at a party is soundtracked to Sheila Ki Jawani. Perhaps it’s less a coincidence of her character being named Sheila, more the song dictating the name choice.

No summer movie is complete without romance of course. For Alia, it comes in the personable form of Varun Dutta (Rish Shah), the son of the titular grocery store’s new owner. Malik deliberately frames the first encounter in the most Bollywood fashion: Alia’s hair blows in the wind even though she’s indoors. To befriend Varun and introduce his family to the neighbourhood, Alia invites them to her parents’ upcoming party.

Only, being shopkeepers, the Duttas are given the cold shoulder. You can’t venture into the thicket of Indian-American high society and not be witness to bigotry. Even Sheila, who turns out to be an old college friend of Varun’s mom Bhairavi (Deepti Gupta), sneers at them.

Telling the story through the Duttas’ perspective could have allowed for a more layered study of the Indian-American experience, akin to the film adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s The Namesake.