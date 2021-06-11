Review: 'Skater Girl' Wins Us With Its Warmth & Sincerity

The storytelling is simple and devoid of great melodrama, yet it rings true and never compromises on the artistic integrity of the narrative. A young teenage girl Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta) might have the most joyous smile that she flashes looking at a skateboard for the first time in her life, but she knows her fate is sealed given her circumstances. Her parents can't afford to send her to school, and when they are shamed into doing so, are unable to buy her books or uniform. Prerna's mischievous younger brother (Shafin Patel) struts around, oblivious to the situation. Their lives probably would continue if not for a glorious stroke of serendipity. London-based Jessika (Amrit Maghera) lands in the village for two weeks, and she and her friend Eric (Jonathan Readwin) introduce the kids to skateboarding.

There is disapproval, a little drama, lots of tears but all is well that ends well. The dusty lanes teeming with enthusiastic kids scuttling around trying to find their balance on the boards warms the heart. And Waheeda Rehman in a special appearance is such a luminous and commanding presence that we can’t help but feel totally invested .