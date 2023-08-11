'Gadar 2' Review: Makes You Wonder Why You Shouldn't Just Watch 'Gadar' Again

The film doesn't leave space for a viewer to catch their breath and that's not because it has high-octane action sequences that keep you at the edge of your seat. The background score is so loud that words like silence and foley completely lose their meaning; almost every dialogue is punctuated with a soundtrack of its own.

The one thing working for Gadar 2 is its nostalgia – the songs from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (the evergreen 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' for instance) evoke the same foot-thumping as they did all those years ago.

The Gadar 2 originals, even though not bad songs, don't have any of that charm.