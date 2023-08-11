'OMG 2' Review: Pankaj, Akshay Film Well-Intentioned, But With Little Nuance

In a film that started off to combat the taboo around masturbation, one would assume they would place pleasure over procreation in the study of sex.

This, I guess, is the danger of placing your arguments in favour of sex education purely in a pre-colonial context.

To add to that, the pacing seems inconsistent in places. Some of the 'gotcha' moments seem preachy. The writing focus so much on making one point after the other that we never actually get to see why the young boy's family (other than Kanti himself) had their change of heart.

Conversely, OMG 2 does well to argue that the act of sex and sexual desire is not a "foreign concept". It doesn't argue that India needs to catch up on sex education because the West is doing it; it posits that the notion of kama is not strange to the country at all.

All we need is a safer space for people to explore their sexualities without the danger of shame and violence.