Review: Cold Case is Watchable but Full of Unconvincing Bits

Yet, with much lower expectations of horror or thriller genres the film is actually pretty watchable. It cascades through a lot of disparate elements as two totally different worlds and individuals chase different parts of the same crime… only to arrive like two rivers into the sea at a conclusion pretty much at the same time. A visually interesting treatment.

The plot begins with the discovery of a skull wrapped in a black garbage bag in a fisherman's net (though why that would involve all the heavyweights of the police force to descend on the riverbank we will never know). Forensic analysis puts the murder to have been committed a year ago, but the police have no idea who the victim is.