'Haseen Dillruba' Review: Taapsee, Vikrant's Film Is Problematic Yet Engrossing

There is one character in Haseen Dillruba whose name is mentioned many times over but we never get to see him - Dinesh Pandit. Panditji is a pulp fiction writer we are told. His crime thrillers have a magnetic pull. “Yeh chhote chhote shehron mein bade bade katal kara dete hain“. The reason I’m focusing on him is because irrespective of how many times his name comes up (which by the way it does quite regularly ) one can feel his presence throughout and frankly we are all the better for it, because the only way Haseen Dillruba truly works is if we unequivocally surrender to its pulpy universe. Writer Kanika Dhillon gently nudges us towards a complete suspension of disbelief as we become willing voyeurs of a racy, murder mystery with outlandish cliches and scandalous details .

Take for instance Jwalapur, where all the action unfolds. While there is an actual place by the same name but in the film it feels like such a place can exist only in the yellow tattered pages of an old pulp fiction novel. Rishab Saxena (Vikrant Massey) a 32-year-old engineer is all set to tie the knot with a spirited young Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu). Rani shares a lot in common with other characters birthed by Dhillon over the years. Take Rumi from Manmarziyaan, Mukku in Kedarnath, Bobby in Judgementall Hai Kya. All these are feisty young women, brave and unapologetic to varying degrees. However with Rani we are allowed limited access. One wonders why someone like her, who is sorted in the head and clearly aspirational, agrees to marry Rishu, who it appears, hasn’t had much experience even playing the field. What is it that this alliance promises her?