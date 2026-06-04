'We Had To Struggle To Get Projects and Achieve Fame': Karisma Kapoor

For Kapoor, Brown marks a significant departure from the glamorous image audiences have associated with her for decades. Speaking about playing Rita Brown, a troubled yet resilient detective, the actor shared that she found it liberating to focus on the character rather than her appearance, appearing without makeup in the series.

"I have never done something so bold and raw. My character is also so different from me—I am not a smoker, alcoholic or a pill popper. This role is so layered that I had to do a deep dive to portray this character," she said.

Director Deo echoed that sentiment, admitting that one of the most exciting aspects of the project was breaking Kapoor's established screen image. According to him, the actor has often been "bracketed", making Brown an opportunity to showcase a side of her that viewers have rarely seen.