'Brahmastra' Review: Ranbir-Alia Film Is A Visual Treat With Lacklustre Romance

The film opens with Amitabh Bachchan’s voice taking us through a guided tour of the various ‘astras’ (weapons ) and how powerful they are. Rishi Munis for years did ‘tapasya’, prayed and meditated for the most powerful Astra of them all - Brahmastra. He tells us about the energies that inhabit our world and how their powers have been harnessed into many such ‘astras.’ The stage is set and so are the expectations!

Brahmastra quite literally and metaphorically must now be “pieced” together. The first of the action set pieces designed to dazzle us involves a certain much-loved superstar (no names here because reviewing without spoilers is my superpower)!