‘Army of the Dead’ Fails Despite Bautista’s Compelling Performance

The gore, blood spouting zombies and special effects all are handled expertly. The problem arises once the premise is set.

The heist element added to this zombie genre gives it a certain uniqueness, but the narrative loses steam soon enough as it fails to capitalise on the novelty and falls back on the routine trajectory. Collective attack by the monsters, the saboteur on board, the jumpscares, gut-wrenching gore - everything is introduced in a predictable fashion. Even though we are told that amongst the 'regular' bloodthirsty zombies there is now a superior Alpha zombie variety that's smarter and quicker (not to forget the zombie tiger roaming around), but the rather clumsily put-together denouement seems to forget all about them.

Even though Army of the Dead sadly feels like the tons of zombie movies we have already seen, it still isn't something one wouldn’t want to outright dismiss. Particularly because Dave Bautista’s command over his character never slips. His performance isn’t just a physical one where, as the big guy, he struts around looking like he means business, but is strikingly powerful as his character acquires deeper levels of empathy .

If only Snyder had managed to keep the momentum going till the end Army of the Dead would have been a rousing success .

Army of the Dead is streaming on Netflix

Our rating: 2.5 Quints out of 5!