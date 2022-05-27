Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' Has Its Heart in the Right Place

Peace is a subjective hypothesis – Anubhav Sinha's latest film Anek deals with the way the idea of peace can often be Utopian and be subjective. Peace for one doesn’t always translate to peace for all.

Anek is a film about political conflict and cultural identity that puts the spotlight on Northeast India.

The action-thriller touches upon the Indian identity and, through its characters, presents questions about what makes a person ‘Indian’.