Twitter Reacts to Viral Scene From Ayushmann's 'Anek' Amid National Language Row

Amidst the controversy over India's 'national language', director Anubhav Sinha has dropped the trailer of his new film Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

A particular scene from the trailer has since then gone viral. In the scene, Ayushmann posed a thought-provoking question on the Indian identity. He says, "North Indian nahi, South Indian nahi, East Indian nahi, West Indian nahi. Sirf Indian kaise hota hai aadmi?" (Not a North Indian, South Indian, East Indian or West Indian. How does one become just an Indian?)

This question has resonated with many people on the internet especially after Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn's interaction on Twitter raised questions about the politics of language.