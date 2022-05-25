'Anek' Actor Andrea Kevichüsa Speaks About Facing Racial Discrimination

Andrea Kevichüsa in a still from Anek.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichüsa in lead roles, is all set to hit theatres on 27 May. This is Andrea's Hindi film debut.
Speaking to DNA, the actor recalled an incident wherein she had to face discrimination. "I have been fortunate enough to have worked in very professional environments. However, there's this one incident that I now recall".
Andrea further told the publication that people from the northeast face "blatant name-calling" apart from instances like these. "I hope that after watching Anek people change their perspectives".
