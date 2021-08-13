Review: 'Modern Love 2', a Tender Reminder That All There Should be is Love

The show is philosophical, in the way of Rumi’s poetry, that it addresses big things - love, death, loss, mental health and more and offers hints of magic realism and folklore - a girl who can only stay awake all night and sleep all day, best friends for whom time flows back and forth and then back again with the ease of water, teenage lesbian love that fuels and sustains sudden maddening passions, forcing children to act on the adrenaline of young love, ex lovers running into each other on the street and within those moments of crossing each other, their entire brief and disappointing encounter is lived through for the rest of us, through both their eyes, the pain of a parent who sees their child go through growing pains as all kids do and can do nothing about it but lend a shoulder to the heartbreaking sobbing that lonely children are capable of - you have it all.