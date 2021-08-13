'The Conjuring 3' Review: The Devil (Money) Made Me Do It

'Based on a true story'. No five words have been more abused by filmmakers to sell the “truth” to their creative interpretation of history. The promotional gimmick comes with a promise that similar, if not exact, events occurred. Posters have them printed in a tinier font just below or above the in-bold title, aptly reflecting the relation between truth and fiction. The photos of the key players or tapes of them talking played at the end of the movie also give its version of the truth some legitimacy.

The Conjuring franchise has especially used these gimmicks to great effect. These horror movies have stretched the truth to certain unexplained incidents to fit the narrative that the devil exists and so does God, as its two ghostbusting superstars repeatedly insist. To sell this truth and more tickets, the movies edit out the unmarketable contradictions, and dial up the scares that make for the best horror experience.