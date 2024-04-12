Amar Singh Chamkila Review: Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra Shine With Sincerity

How many times have we heard people call social media content ‘cringe’ only for videos to cross millions of views? This phenomenon sparked a conversation about the lens through which we view content. A conversation that permeates the fabric of Imtiaz Ali’s film. For instance, a deeper dive into Chamkila’s repertoire would reveal that he often sang about issues that plagued Punjab, domestic strife, and the class divide.

In that sense, the telescope is less on Chamkila and more on the audience. Many who criticise or police Chamkila in public, listen to his music in private. The movie wants you to ask – do we use faux concern to shield our moral policing tendencies? In the film, Chamkila often proclaims that he makes the kind of music he does because that’s what people want to listen to.