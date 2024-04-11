Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Film Is Beyond Saving

All of this would have still been salvaged by impressive action sequences but none of the set pieces really work. The action in Zafar’s Bloody Daddy for instance was so well choreographed that it overshadowed most of the film’s flaws. The camerawork and the action worked together seamlessly to create an engaging experience but here, the two seem to be in a fight of their own. To be fair, the camera does capture the exotic locales well.

The music works well enough while you’re watching the film if you’re in a particularly foot-tapping mood but the songs end up being forgettable. While all of this is going on, you’ve been hearing about metahumans, A.I, human clones, and mind control among other things.

If that’s up your alley, maybe this film will be fun for you. And the ‘maybe’ in that sentence is doing a lot of the heavy-lifting.