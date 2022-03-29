'Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu' Review: Passable, Progressive Adult Drama

Despite the fact that most of the shots are taken predominantly within a confined space, with the diversity shown in the camera angles and colourful lighting, the cinematography of the film is worth mentioning as it accentuates the mood of the story.

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu aims to be a responsible representation that highlights the importance of a sex positive culture through cinema and scores for its right intentions. However, the screenplay isn't tight enough which even makes the short run time of 1 hour 20 minutes feel longer than it actually is. Also, basic logic takes a hit in some places. For instance, how does a girl from a conservative family in Chennai, especially with a nosy neighbour, let her boyfriend come by her home? How does a shy girl who is scared of societal expectations choose to buy her first condom, especially from a local store manager who knows her from childhood and refers to her as 'paapa' (kid)? Just like how Pavithra struggles to find her ground between societal expectations and personal desires, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu too struggles between being a crisp short film and an entertaining full length feature.

While not being preachy, the Akshara Haasan-starrer is a progressive step towards breaking the 'myth of a good girl' in our patriarchal society that defines the virtues of an 'ideal woman'.