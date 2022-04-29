Acharya Movie Review: Chiranjeevi Can Save A Village, But Not This Film

In Acharya, the Ayurveda practitioners are revered by one and all. Why, then, are they ignored in such a crucial juncture by the people who depend on them? The answer seems to be simple: that’s how the movie is designed. This particular situation paves the way for some thugs to drive the practitioners out of their homes – and, therefore, their village. The baddies want to occupy it for selfish reasons. And, there, when all hope is lost, the hero arrives, albeit in slow motion, to save the day. Acharya (Chiranjeevi) single-handedly breaks the bones of the extras and tells the locals that he’ll protect them, come what may.

It’s a thankless job. But that’s what heroes do. In Telugu cinema, though, they go a hundred miles further. They don’t just save the good-natured folks. They save villages, rivers, forests, and traditions. They also save soil – oh, no, this isn’t a slogan for a campaign. They save soil by closing the door on millionaires who show an interest in digging up the earth. It was there in Akhanda (2021). It’s there in Acharya. Perhaps, the biggest difference between the two is that this new release is milder in comparison. Acharya isn’t invincible. He can fall, he can get hurt, he can bleed, and when he bleeds, he can see dead people.