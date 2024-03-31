'Never Say Never': Imtiaz Ali On Making Sequels to 'Love Aaj Kal' & 'Jab We Met'

Imtiaz Ali is currently immersed in promoting his 9th film, Amar Singh Chamkila, he persistently faces questions about his popular and hugely successful films Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz was questioned about potential sequels to these two films.
During the interview, he revealed that he does not have any plans but is open to possibilities. He said:
No (laughs). No Love Aaj Kal 3 and no Jab We Met 2 as of now. I don’t know whether I should make a sequel. But I never say never, though there are no plans at present. Let’s see what happens. I have three scripts that I am crazily desperate to start making.
Jab We Met marked a turning point in Imtiaz Ali’s career, establishing him as a prominent filmmaker. Since its release, the film has been an integral part of Bollywood’s pop culture, with Kareena Kapoor’s portrayal of the female lead Geet resonating deeply with audiences. Co-starring Shahid Kapoor, the movie remains a fan favourite to date.
Similarly, Love Aaj Kal, featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, enjoyed widespread acclaim and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2009. While Imtiaz revisited the concept with a sequel starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in 2020, it failed to replicate the fervour of its predecessor and garnered only moderate success at the box office.
Amar Singh Chamkila is Ali's next project.
