'Learned So Much from Her': Vedang Raina on Working with Alia Bhatt in Jigra

Vedang Raina is poised to star alongside Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's Jigra. Discussing his experience working with the Highway star, he told Filmfare, "We have different approaches when it comes to acting and I have learned so much from her. I was just in awe with how she was approaching things and with so much conviction. I shot my first scene with her and I instantly realised why she is where she is. Even when I wasn't shooting, I would go on the set and watch what she was doing."
He also shared how Jigra director Vasan Bala asked him to improvise on his first day of shooting: “Everything in the scene kept changing. We were shooting and it kept changing. I realised you can't come rigid to Vasan sir's set. He believes in things flowing more naturally on set. I became comfortable in improvising.”
The teaser trailer of Jigra was announced to be out on 8 September.