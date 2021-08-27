'Won't Play Politics:' Maajja Responds to Rolling Stone Controversy on Arivu

Earlier this week, sources close to Arivu confirmed to The Quint that Maajja did not pay the rapper for his work in the viral track Enjoy Enjaami.

Explaining the payment model, Kirthiraj emphasised that all the rights of the original song lie with the artists involved - Dhee, Arivu and Santhosh Narayanan.

“The purpose of Maajja is to address some fundamental challenges we see in the industry, one of which is whether artists are compensated fairly for their intellectual property. We want artists to own the rights and have complete creative control. We don’t pay any artists. We are against the ‘work for hire’ model for an independent artist. What we ask the artists is to build their catalogue, put content, and own their catalogue. So, when one of their songs becomes a hit, it will lift their entire catalogue,” he said.

The Quint tried reaching Arivu and director Pa Ranjith but didn't receive any response. Sources close to Arivu told The Quint that they are in talks to iron out the confusion.