Viral Tamil Song Enjoy Enjaami Honours Harmony With Nature

Ever since it's release Enjoy Enjaami has garnered a large audience, eventually going viral. It was released by A R Rahman's platform Maajjaa, created to support fresh talent. The song uses the staple music oppari, performed during times of mourning. Singer Dhee lends her vocals to the song, with music by Santhosh Narayanan. Arivu wrote the song and also features on the song in the rap and some of the oppari.